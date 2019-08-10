QPR v Huddersfield Town - French prospect sets goal target with Terriers

Have your say

Adama Diakhaby is hoping to provide Huddersfield Town with some much-needed firepower at Loftus Road this afternoon.

READ MORE - Aaroy Mooy heads for Brighton

READ MORE - No easy games in Championship, claims Siewert

The 23-year-old Frenchman made 12 appearances for the Terriers last season following his arrival from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018.

He managed just seven shots at goal last campaign in a turbulent season which saw Huddersfield relegated from the Premier League.

However, Diakhaby is feeling much more optimistic about Town’s chances this term as the Terriers seek an improvement in the scoring department.

“I don’t have a prediction but I would like to think a minimum of 10 goals,” responded Diakhaby when asked how many goals he was hoping to score this campaign.

“There are a lot of games and if I am not injured, I can play every game.”

The former France Under-21 international believes that he will be able to form an efficient partnership with striker Karlan Grant.

He continued: “I like to play with Karlan, he is a very good striker.

“He is good technically, he protects the ball well and he is quick. I think we have a good understanding.

“It is easy for me to play with a player like him.”

Diakhaby insists that victory is the “only option” for Huddersfield after Monday’s home defeat to Derby County.

QPR got their season off to a fine start with a 2-1 win at Stoke City last Saturday.

A fine strike from Eberechi Eze proved the difference for Rangers in Staffordshire, but Diakhaby says Huddersfield are mostly worrying about the problems they can cause today’s hosts.

“It is not easy to play at QPR, but we need to go there and come away with a victory, it is the only option for me,” insisted the Terriers attacking midfielder.

“In pre-season we didn’t lose a game and when you lose at home you are determined to get the three points in the next game.

“We are focused on us and the system of the coach. We don’t focus too much on how the other team play.”

Juninho Bacuna, who was forced off with a calf injury against Derby County, resumed training on Thursday and could be fit to face QPR.

Steve Mounie is getting back towards full fitness after returning from international duty with Benin.

The 24-year-old arrived back at the Terriers late last week.