A tie at QPR is hardly a glamorous one for his Rotherham United side, but Warne is definitely expecting some drama along the way given his tumultuous previous experiences there.

It was in March, 2019 where a stoppage-time winner saw the Millers end an epic 1,069-day wait for an away win in the second-tier stretching back 44 games to April, 2016.

The R’s home has also been the scene of some rather unpleasant experiences for Warne.

Paul Warne: Mixed thoughts about FA Cup trip.

He said: “QPR has mixed emotions for me. I’ve had my worst and best managerial days there. I had one where I tried to get into the team at half-time and told (Aimen) Belaid that he wasn’t strong enough and he came out in the second half and gave a penalty away straightaway. It was a disaster.

“Then, there was one where Semi (Ajayi) scored a late winner on an emotional day and then with the one last year, at half-time, I thought I was getting sacked!

“It was an atrocious first half and then in the second half, we were excellent and could have got something.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster there. Of all the stadiums, I haven’t got it sussed.”

The tie pits together two teams doing well in their respective divisions and while Warne is keen to see his side proceed, he is just as interested to see how his side fare individually.

He added: “Their attacking options are an absolute joke, but it will be a good tie. It is nice for us – and probably for QPR – that they have a Cup game.

“It is a different pressure, but a nicer one in a weird way. We go into it as raving underdogs, but I am looking forward to it more in terms of watching a few individual battles.

“A lot of my team played in the Championship last year and a lot think they still should – and their agents definitely do.