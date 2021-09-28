Alex Vallejo celebrates his opener for Huddersfield Town with team-mate Naby Sarr in an eventful game against Blackburn at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Nicholls: Grasped Brereton-Diaz's header at full-stretch before the break and almost kept out his penalty. Almost. 6

Pearson: Steady in the main, but he could not deal with Rothwell for the first leveller. 6

Lees: Excellent block to deny Dolan a certain equaliser soon after Vallejo had struck to make it 1-0. Denied twice at the other end as Town sought a winner after Rovers levelled twice. 7

Sarr: Restored to the side. Did well enough until a moment's panic when he recklessly slid in and caught dangerman Brereton-Diaz to concede a penalty to make it 2-2. 6

Thomas: Operated at right wing-back with a brief to attack from deep and produced two fine assists to further add to his reputation on the day when he earned his first Wales call-up. 8.

Vallejo: Lovely technique to effortlessly stroke home his maiden goal for Town. His departure to injury early in the second half was pretty unfortunate. 7

O'Brien: The captain's armband seemed to sit nicely on his shoulders. Hit the post and was a driving force and ball of energy. 8

Toffolo: Involved a fair bit going forward and a typically bubbly Toffolo display. Posted real danger. Assist for Town's third. 8

Sinani: Spurned a glorious chance to put Town in front early and went close early in the second half. Prominent and popped up in all manner of places. Caused issues for Rovers. 7

Ward: Scored a proper centre-forward's header on the hour-mark on his return to the side and provided an encore. Could have taken the match-ball home. Hugely encouraging. 8

Koroma: Could do with a goal, but linked up play nicely at times and got some crosses in. 7

Substitutes: High (Vallejo 56), 6; Holmes (Koroma 81), 6; Turton (Thomas 81), 7; Sinani (Ruffels 88).