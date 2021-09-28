Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Blackburn

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday evening's Championship home game against Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:44 pm
Alex Vallejo celebrates his opener for Huddersfield Town with team-mate Naby Sarr in an eventful game against Blackburn at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Nicholls: Grasped Brereton-Diaz's header at full-stretch before the break and almost kept out his penalty. Almost. 6

Pearson: Steady in the main, but he could not deal with Rothwell for the first leveller. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lees: Excellent block to deny Dolan a certain equaliser soon after Vallejo had struck to make it 1-0. Denied twice at the other end as Town sought a winner after Rovers levelled twice. 7

Sarr: Restored to the side. Did well enough until a moment's panic when he recklessly slid in and caught dangerman Brereton-Diaz to concede a penalty to make it 2-2. 6

Thomas: Operated at right wing-back with a brief to attack from deep and produced two fine assists to further add to his reputation on the day when he earned his first Wales call-up. 8.

Vallejo: Lovely technique to effortlessly stroke home his maiden goal for Town. His departure to injury early in the second half was pretty unfortunate. 7

O'Brien: The captain's armband seemed to sit nicely on his shoulders. Hit the post and was a driving force and ball of energy. 8

Toffolo: Involved a fair bit going forward and a typically bubbly Toffolo display. Posted real danger. Assist for Town's third. 8

Sinani: Spurned a glorious chance to put Town in front early and went close early in the second half. Prominent and popped up in all manner of places. Caused issues for Rovers. 7

Ward: Scored a proper centre-forward's header on the hour-mark on his return to the side and provided an encore. Could have taken the match-ball home. Hugely encouraging. 8

Koroma: Could do with a goal, but linked up play nicely at times and got some crosses in. 7

Substitutes: High (Vallejo 56), 6; Holmes (Koroma 81), 6; Turton (Thomas 81), 7; Sinani (Ruffels 88).

Not used: Bilokapic, Aarons, Campbell.