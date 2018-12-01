Ratings: Who stood out for David Wagner's Huddersfield Town against Brighton.

Have your say

HERE are the ratings from today's game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl. Could do little to keep out Duffy's header. Key early save to deny same player and made a superb second-half save from Bissouma. 8

Hadergjonaj. Saw plenty of the ball and was a busy, marauding presence ahead of Mounie red, with his forways forward restricted more after. Copped a whack in the face in the second half. 7

Kongolo. Went close with a first-half header and had his hands full in second half. 6.

Schindler. Produced an immaculate tackle to deny Andone in the first period and marshalled the defence well in testing times on the restart. 7

Zanka. Name in lights with a goal after 55 seconds and made some key interventions too. 8

Durm. Got through plenty of work. Fouled late on by Balogun, which should have yielded a red card for the Albion substitute.

Mooy. Produced moments of class for Town, including a fine first-half free-kick. 7

Hogg. The heartbeat for Town and in the thick of the action, as always. But second half was difficult. 6

Billing. Not as powerhouse as at Wolves and had a quiet game. 6

Pritchard. Troubled Brighton with his cunning and cleverness. But made way early on in the second half. 7.

Mounie. Guilty of poor technique as opposed to maliciousness with his challenge on Bissouma. 5.

Substitutes: Depoitre (Pritchard 48). Handed a brief to occupy Brighton's centre backs and hold the ball up to help provide ten-men Town with some respite. 6

Smith (Mooy 63). Brought on to add defensive ballast with Brighton pressing.

Williams (Hogg 77), 6.

Not used: Hamer, Smith, Kachunga, Ramadan, Mbenza.

Brighton: Ryan; Bruno (Balogun 78), Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; March, Propper, Bissouma (Kayal 90), Izquierdo; Gross; Andone (Murray 79). Substitutes unused: Steele, Bong, Knockaert, Locadia.