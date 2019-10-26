REACTION: Barnsley must 'man up' insists caretaker-manager Adam Murray

BARNSLEY caretaker manager Adam Murray says that the Reds were the architects of their own downfall in a 2-1 derby loss to relegation rivals Huddersfield Town - and admits that the Oakwell outfit must 'man up' defensively to boost their survival hopes.

Murray was critical of the visitors' defending for both of the Terriers' goals from Chris Schindler and Karlan Grant.

A goal in the 80th minute from Jacob Brown - his first Championship goal - gave the Reds a belated spot of hope, but the hosts saw the game out to take three priceless points and extend the visitors winless sequence in the league to 13 matches since a 1-0 win on the opening day of the season against Fulham.

Meanwhile, the Reds have not won on the road since a win at Plymouth on Easter Monday and you have to go back to February 2018 for their last away success at this level.

On Barnsley's cheap concessions, Murray said: "If you go through the season, then you will see that picture a lot. It is a common theme.

"The important thing for the players is that we keep going on about improving and learning, but individuals have to learn and grow.

"We can talk about learning all we want. But when people aren't taking the lessons on board, you end up conceding the goals we concede.

"The goals we conceded today were really poor. For all the quality that is in the Championship, they were really poor goals - the kind we have been through a million times already.

"We let a lad (Grant) come inside on his right foot and put it into the top corner, which we spoke about before the game. And we have not stopped a cross and defended our back post.

"The goals we conceded were really disappointing as it is not as if it was fantastic play.

"I am getting a little bit bored of hearing this young and naive tag. We are in a league where if you feel sorry for yourself, it will eat you up. They need to stand and man up a little bit.

"We looked tired in the middle part of the game and looked like we'd had two really big games and emptied ourselves out in and then we finished strong and at the end I thought there was only one team who would score the next goal.

"But we just lacked that composure in the final third and our decision-making became a bit erratic. It was a tough day."