REACTION: Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley hails contribution of Jonathan Hogg and Karlan Grant in derby win

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley hailed the impact of old-stager Jonathan Hogg and top-scorer Karlan Grant as the Terriers secured a priceless three points in a 2-1 victory over Barnsley in the Yorkshire derby at the John Smith's Stadium.

Grant set up Town's first-half opener for captain Chris Schindler and added a second early in the second half with a fine curler - his eighth goal of the campaign.

A late goal from Jacob Brown set up a nervy finale for the hosts, but Town held out to move out of the bottom three and extend their unbeaten sequence to six Championship matches.

Cowley said: "It was obviously an important game and win. We did not start the game as well as we would have liked and were tentative in the first 15 minutes. In a Yorkshire derby, you can easily go under when you don't start well, so credit to the players.

"They ran themselves into the game, typified by Jonathan Hogg. That was a lesson to any young player on how to win second balls and secure and keep possession.

"I thought he was immense and gave us a real fight and energy. From 15 to 70 minutes, I thought we played really well and had a really high line."

Praising the impact of Grant, who provided another major contribution for the umpeenth time this season for Town, the former Lincoln City chief added: "I thought the movement of the front three was excellent and I thought Karlan was unplayable and it gave us a really good position in the game at 2-0 up.

"But we just weren't ruthless enough and we had some good chances and could have made the afternoon much easier for ourselves by getting the third."