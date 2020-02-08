Reading v Hull City – Tigers bemoan loss of top defender in the Championship

THE presence of his young family has served a particular purpose for Hull City chief Grant McCann this week.

McCann and his Tigers side are doing it tough on the back of five successive losses in all competitions, allied to the exits of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki.

But his role as a father has ensured that McCann has not overly dwelt on his side’s current predicament when at the family home and it has represented a release valve on many levels.

On the notion of getting down at his side’s recent run, he said: “I do initially, but I try not to take my work home with me.

“It is always in the back of your mind and you are thinking all the time, but having a young family takes my mind off a little bit.

“Any manager will tell you it is always in the back of your head. It is disappointing, of course it is.

“But once you come back into work, you draw a line under it, have a look at the bits we can do better and the bits where we’ve done well, and you spend the next week preparing for the next game.

“You learn more about everybody when you have lost a few games. You definitely do.

“You do not learn too much when you win, but you certainly do when you lose.”

The departure of star turns Bowen and Grosicki may be hitting Hull hard, but McCann admits that the absence through injury of Jordy de Wijs – whom he believes is the best defender in the Championship – is also being keenly felt by his Tigers side.

“He is a miss because for me he is the best centre-back in the league,” added the Tigers head coach.

“That is what I would say. That is not a gripe on (Ryan) Tafazolli or (Sean) McLoughlin. They are excellent at what they do.

“But you could ask anyone in this league and Jordy would be right up there. He is a miss.”