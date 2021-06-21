Rebecca Welch makes more football history as Sheffield referee Tom Bramall wins promotion

Welch is the first female referee appointed to the National Group list for men’s professional football.
She made her Football League debut in April, taking charge of Harrogate's game against Port Vale, and was praised for her handling of the game by Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver.
Bramall has been promoted to the "Select 2 Group", which is essentially the Championship referees, after only three seasons as a Football League referee, the second of them badly affected by an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up in pre-season.
Bramall made his Championship debut in March.
John Busby joins him in the Select Group 2 pool, whilst Andrew Kitchen, Tom Reeves and Simon Mather, who put in a controversial performance refereeing Sunday's Conference play-off final, join Welch on the wider list.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.