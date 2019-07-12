Recently launched Wakefield AFC set for ‘first major game’

WAKEFIELD AFC boss Chris Turner is hoping his players can gel together quickly as they prepare for their inaugural campaign.

The club begin preparations for their 2019-20 Central Midlands League season by hosting Scottish side East Stirling in a friendly tomorrow. Turner, a former goalkeeper with Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Manchester United, said the club had been buoyed by the support received from people in the city ever since it announced its formation earlier this year.

“Since we announced the launch of the club the support from the local people has been incredible. There is a real sense of pride in the city and the team,” said Turner.

“The training has gone well so far, we play our real first major game on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how the players gel together in the next three or four weeks before the start of the official season.”

Most of the Wakefield squad hail from academies where long, hectic schedules are not the norm. Turner said the youngsters would have to adapt quickly in order to cope with what is coming their way.

“I think the toughness of the season will surprise a few,” he added. “A lot of them have only played academy football where it’s not really a style of football we’ll be playing next season. So the players have to get themselves ready for a really tough season playing every week, sometimes twice a week at the start.”

The fixture will take place tomorrow at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium in Barnsley, kick-off 1pm. Tickets are priced £5 for adults with free entry for juniors.