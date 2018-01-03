Reds striker Ike Ugbo returns to Chelsea

BARNSLEY loan striker Ike Ugbo has returned to parent club Chelsea.

The 19-year-old England Under-20s forward has endured a difficult six months at Oakwell where he has failed to establish himself in the first-team after initially joining on a season-long loan.

Ugbo scored just once in 18 competitive appearances for Barnsley, with his last start coming at the end of November, when he was substituted at half-time in the 3-0 loss at Reading.

The teenager scored 23 goals in 35 matches for Chelsea’s Under-23 and Under-18 sides last term and netted once in three appearances to help England’s Under-20 side win the Toulon Tournament in June, but he has found the Championship to be a tough step up.

The news follows Leicester City’s decision to recall another Reds loanee in Harvey Barnes, who returned to the East Midlands at the start of the New Year.