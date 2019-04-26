Reminder from Nigel Adkins buoys Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

DONCASTER ROVERS’ manager Grant McCann has revealed that some positive words of advice from Hull City counterpart Nigel Adkins have provided him with perspective ahead of his side’s pivotal final two games of the season.

Rovers head into tomorrow’s League One trip to in-form Oxford United on the back of a surprising 2-1 home reverse to lowly Accrington Stanley after producing an uncharacteristically poor performance in their second loss of the Easter programme.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann.

Instead of boasting a significant buffer heading into the weekend, sixth-placed Rovers are looking over their shoulders with Peterborough United – under ex-Rovers boss Darren Ferguson – three points adrift with a game in hand.

But McCann, who addressed his squad yesterday morning in a meeting ahead of training and reiterated the club’s core seasonal priorities, is remaining calm, with a conversation with Adkins, his former boss at Scunthorpe United, having proved invaluable.

On the counsel of Adkins, renowned in the game as a ‘glass-is-half-full’ positive thinker, regardless of the circumstances, McCann said: “I have been in this situation as a player and, funnily enough, I had a conversation about it with Nigel (yesterday morning).

“We never won for three games and had to win the last game to get into the play-offs and Cliffy (Byrne – Rovers assistant) scored an equaliser against Tranmere.

“I remember it so well. Nobody fancied us and our form was not good and we got in on the last day and went and won the play-offs.

“Now it is almost coming around again and I am hoping it is a good omen.”

McCann has some welcome selection conundrums for tomorrow with key duo Ben Whiteman and James Coppinger in the fray to start.

Veteran Coppinger was rested for the Accrington game, although he is understood to have taken some time off this week on compassionate leave.

McCann said: “Copps has come back and is revitalised and fresh.”