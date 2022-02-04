Returning Aapo Halme will add physical dimension for Barnsley FC at Huddersfield Town says Poya Asbaghi

Halme, who can operate in a holding midfield role and also in defence, has been sidelined with injury since the 0-0 home draw with Blackburn Rovers on September 18.

His availability is a boost for the Reds, who switch emphasis to the cup with tomorrow's fourth-round tie at rivals Town, with the John Smith's Stadium being the venue where Barnsley last triumphed in an away game - a 1-0 Championship win last April.

Asbaghi said: "After the last game, there are no new injuries and that is good. Obviousuly, there are still some players out, but they are making a good way back.

Aapo Halme.

"For tomorrow, for example, we have Aapo, who has never been able to play since I have ben here, who will be included in the squad and that is a big positive for us.

"Hopefully, more players can come back soon.

"He (Halme) has basically been playing in an under-23 game and really short training (sessions) where we have done tactical (work).

"But of the little things I have seen, of course he has shown that he is a physical and good payer and calm with the ball from what I have seen. So I am really looking forward to seeing him playing games as well."

Barnsley head into the game on the back of a grim ten-match winless league sequence under Asbaghi, whose sole success arrived in the FA Cup win over Barrow in the third round.

Yorkshire counterparts Huddersfield, by contrast, are in a rich vein of form and are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions.

Asbaghi added: “They are a good side on good form, so it’s a challenge of course.

"They knocked Burnley out in the last round and have skilful and quick players and are dangerous in transition and counter-attacks. We gave them a good game in December.