Revealed! The most loyal home supporters in the Championship this season - featuring Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Hull City & more
The 2019/20 Championship campaign has been a thriller so far, with the promotion race and the relegation battle still far from over. Fans have been flocking in their droves to cheer on their side's week in, week out, with the role of the "12th man" remaining as vital as ever.
Here's a look at how every second tier side's average home attendance shapes up against their divisional rivals this season, ranked from highest to lowest percentage based on stadium capacity. Statistics sourced from World Football.net.
1. Luton Town
Ground capacity: 10,049. Average attendance:10,356. Percentage full: 97%