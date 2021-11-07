Richie Wellens far from satisfied despite Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup success against Scunthorpe

Ryan Loft’s own goal seven minutes before half-time settled matters and put Rovers into the hat for Monday night's second round draw.

It is the first time Rovers have managed to win on the road in normal time this campaign after a run of 10 games without an away victory.

CUP PROGRESS: For Richie Wellens and Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Getty Images.

However, Wellens was far from satisfied with the performance from his players and felt Doncaster should have won the game by more than one goal.

“We made hard work of a game which we should have been winning by five or six,” said Wellens.

“When we played our game, it was really comfortable for us.

“We backed Scunthorpe up so they couldn’t get out and our front players smothered areas.

OWN GOAL: Ryan Loft turned the ball into his own net on Saturday in what was the only goal of the game between Doncaster and Scunthorpe. Picture: Getty Images.

“My back four and my two midfield players should have had a really comfortable afternoon, but because we didn’t kill them off we made harder work of it than we needed to.

“I was never worried, but then you get a situation like at the end when the ball flies around the box and they could have got an equaliser from a game that should have been taken away from them.

“I thought the work rate of the front three was okay, but you need them to take their chances and show a bit more composure – they’re the ones that earn the bigger money.”

Scunthorpe United: Watson; Rowe, Onariase, Taft, O'Malley; Bunn (Hippolyte 22, Wood 76), Hackney, Pugh (Jarvis 76), Scrimshaw (Green 61); Beestin (Perry 61); Loft. Subs: Balme, Thompson, Wilson.

Doncaster Rovers: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Anderson, Olowu (Horton 13), Rowe; Bostock (Barlow 46, Blythe 90+6), Galbraith; Cukur (Hasani 85), Smith, Hiwula; Dodoo. Subs: Jones, Williams, Hollings, Kuleya.