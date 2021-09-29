Richie Wellens to speak with Doncaster Rovers hierarchy about future after crushing loss

Richie Wellens. Picture: PA.

Rock-bottom Rovers' fraught start to the campaign hit a real low in a wretched defeat in East Anglia, with Wellens admitting that it represented his darkest moment as a manager, with the club's players and staff to reimburse the 165 travelling supporters who headed to Portman Road.

Wellens says he will speak to chief executive Gavin Baldwin and chairman David Brunt about his future after a shattering evening which saw him question himself.

Speaking after the game, Wellens, whose side have won just once in nine league matches this term, said: "I can only apologise to travelling supporters. It is probably the lowest I have ever been as a manager

"One hundred per cent, I will question myself. I will speak to Gavin and David. I am a big boy and I know what it is like. I will have a conversation and if we don't feel we are going in the (right) direction, then I only want the best for this club. I love this club and played for it and I was successful as a player and want to be successful as a manager.

"But when you get performances like that...

"I have made long-term decisions, which are hampering what we are doing now. But as long as we are on the same page. I am raw at the minute and it is difficult to say, but I just want what is best for the club.

"I have asked the players in there: 'what am I doing wrong, speak to me? If you want me to go, then I will go..'