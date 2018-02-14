Rising Sheffield United star David Brooks in contention to face Foxes in FA Cup

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that David Brooks is in the reckoning for Friday night’s FA Cup fifth-round appointment at Premier League outfit Leicester City.

The Wales international midfielder stepped up his recovery from glandular fever with 45 minutes for the Blades’ Under-23s at Hull City earlier this week, scoring a breathtaking solo goal in the club’s 2-1 win.

Brooks put himself into contention for Friday’s Foxes test in the process, according to Wilder, who also saw Kieron Freeman feature in a 25-minute cameo as he continues his path back towards first-team selection following a knee injury.

He said: “David came through that great and set a goal up and scored and I am not surprised about that.

“Kieron also played 25 minutes at the death, so it was good for them to get out and play competitive football.”

On Brooks’s prospects of being involved at Leicester, Wilder added: “David will be because of the numbers situation with Ryan Leonard, Ricky Holmes and Lee Evans being cup-tied. But it is too early for Kieron, he’s still going through the process of another two, three, four games.

“David is quite a way ahead of him.

“He’s been back with the group for a couple of weeks anyway but, as I have made clear, with what he has had we are always guided by the doctors on that.”

Wilder says that he has no fresh injuries following Saturday’s derby win over Leeds United, with a couple of players who have missed training earlier this week through illness being back in training today.

Ched Evans is in the mix to feature with the striker fit and raring to go after recovering from an ankle operation.

Wilder added: “Ched is ready to go and play. There are good players in front of him at the moment and that’s the case for a lot of lads, not just him.

“So his job is to get past them and force his way through. It is at their door to do that.”