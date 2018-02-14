Rock-bottom Guiseley sack boss Paul Cox

Have your say

Guiseley AFC have parted company with manager Paul Cox, along with backroom staff Adam Murray and Ben Marvin.

Cox has left the club with immediate effect after a six-game winless run that has left the Nethermoor club bottom of the Vanarama National League and 10 points from safety.

Last night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Gateshead was the last straw, with Cox’s tenure coming to an end after five months.

The Lions’ last victory came at Chester on Boxing Day and they have only won one of their last 14 league games.

Sean St Ledger will take charge of training until a replacement is found.