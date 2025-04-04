Rotheram United boss Matt Hamshaw provides update on Manchester United youngster plus revelation regarding Luton Town loanee
Hamshaw, whose first home game in charge takes place against Blackpool on Saturday, is struggling for options, with several players including Andre Green, Shaun McWlliams, Alex MacDonald, Josh Kayode, Zac Jules and Sean Raggett currently on the sidelines.
Gore returned to the Red Devils with a foot injury sustained early on in his loan spell.
Hamshaw, whose side triumphed 2-0 in his maiden match at the helm at Northampton Town, said: "Dan is doing rehab at Man United at the minute.
"He should be coming back within the next week and a half to two weeks.
"However, he will have had only two or three days on the grass. After about 60/70 minutes on Tuesday, I had no midfield options. I had striker options and that was it.
"I thought Pelly (Mpenzu) was excellent at right wing-back but he has never played there ever. I've had to sit with him and go through things.
"Ideally, I'd want to change it. My worry isn't this game, it's probably Tuesday because I'm going to have to ask the same players to go again.”
