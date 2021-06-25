Rotherham, Doncaster, and MK Dons' League One promotion chances revealed after fixture update
It feels as if barely any time at all has passed since the 2020/21 league campaign came to an end, and already we’re looking ahead to next season.
Last week saw the release of the EFL’s fixture schedule for 2021/22, and it promises to be another tense term full of twists and turns.
Rotherham United will start their campaign with a visit from Plymouth Argyle, and will be hoping that they can bounce straight back up to the Championship after being relegated last season.
But how likely is promotion next summer, according to the bookmakers?
We’ve taken a look at the latest odds for all 24 League One teams to determine who supposedly has the best chance of booking a spot in the Championship when the curtain falls on another hectic campaign.
Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown…
*All odds courtesy of SkyBet and correct at time of writing