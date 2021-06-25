Rotherham, Doncaster, and MK Dons' League One promotion chances revealed after fixture update

Last week saw the release of the EFL’s fixture schedule for 2021/22, and it promises to be another tense term full of twists and turns.

Rotherham United will start their campaign with a visit from Plymouth Argyle, and will be hoping that they can bounce straight back up to the Championship after being relegated last season.

But how likely is promotion next summer, according to the bookmakers?

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds for all 24 League One teams to determine who supposedly has the best chance of booking a spot in the Championship when the curtain falls on another hectic campaign.

*All odds courtesy of SkyBet and correct at time of writing

1. Morecambe - 28/1 Last season's final table position: 4th in League Two. First fixture of the season: Away to Ipswich Town (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2. Cheltenham Town - 16/1 Last season's final table position: 1st in League Two. First fixture of the season: Away to Crewe Alexandra (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

3. AFC Wimbledon - 16/1 Last season's final table position: 19th in League One. First fixture of the season: Away to Doncaster Rovers (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

4. Cambridge United - 14/1 Last season's final table position: 2nd in League Two. First fixture of the season: Home to Oxford United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)