Rotherham United 1 Birmingham City 3 - Millers on the brink after Blues reverse

ROTHERHAM UNITED'S hopes of Championship survival suffered another crushing blow as visiting Birmingham City came from behind to triumph - and leave the hosts with a mountain to climb to retain their second-tier status.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval following a half in which they were very much second best, Blues - who went behind on 22 minutes to Matt Crooks' third goal in successive matches - staged a strong second-half rally to secure their own safety - and leave the hosts on the precipice.

A fine strike from Jaques Maghoma, who showed great adeptness before firing high past Marek Rodak levelled matters four minutes before the hour mark and an equally eye-catching finish from Jota seven minutes later earned the spoils for Garry Monk's side following fine play from Che Adams.

Substitute Kerim Mrabti sealed it in stoppage time with a third.

As it stands, the Millers - who visit West Brom on Saturday before rounding their season at home to Middlesbrough on Sunday week - trail Millwall by three points.

But the Lions significantly have a game in hand on Paul Warne's side and a vastly superior goal difference.

In the events, two moments of quality undid the hosts, who failed to build on an in-character first half when United won their battles across the pitch.

It saw them lead thanks to a neat finish from Crooks.

The former Northampton platyer showed aplomb to coolly steer the ball low past ex-Millers custodian Lee Camp following a centre from Ryan Williams, who had been picked out by a perceptive pass from Will Vaulks.

It was just reward at the interval for the Millers, who pressurised the below-par Blues for much of the first half.

The hosts spurned a golden chance to add a second on 36 minutes when a right-wing corner from boyhood Birmingham fan Joe Newell picked out Semi Ajayi, whose point-blank header was blocked by a Blues defender with Vaulks firing the rebound over with the goal at his mercy.

The Blues' most threatening moment arrived early on when a clever free-kick routine saw Jota pick out Lukas Jutkiewicz, whose crisp low shot was grasped by Marek Rodak.

But it was a different story on the restart as Blues' flair players took over and Maghoma and Jota netted.

The Millers threw bodies forward in the final 25 minutes, but could not forge a breakthrough, with Mrabti firing in a late third in front of the delighted Blues following.

Rotherham United: Rodak; Jones, Ajayi, Wood (Forde 69), Mattock; Vaulks; Williams (K Vassell 77), Towell, Crooks, Newell (Taylor 61); Smith. Substitutes unused: Price, Robertson, Ihiekwe, Wiles.

Birmingham City: Camp; Colin, Dean, Morrison, Pedersen; Jota (Mrabti 77), G Gardner, Davis, Maghoma; Adams (Roberts 86), Jutkiewicz (I Vassell 81). Substitutes unused: Trueman, C Gardner, Lakin, Harding.

Referee: A Davies (Hampshire).

Attendance: 10,703 (2,573 Birmingham supporters).