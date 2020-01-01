Rotherham United 2 Blackpool 1: Millers manager Paul Warne revels in proud win on New Year's Day

Paul Warne admitted that Rotherham United’s New Year’s Day victory over Blackpool was one his proudest as Millers manager.

Dan Barlaser fired a free-kick into the top corner five minutes from time to help Rotherham to all three points at the New York Stadium.

Warne was unhappy that Armand Gnanduillet’s 34th-minute equaliser was allowed to stand, as he felt it should have been disallowed for offside.

But it mattered little in the end as Barlaser added to Michael Smith’s opener as United to made it three wins on the bounce and five games without defeat.

“It is probably the proudest I have felt of my team in a while,” said Warne.

“I thought we played really well, it was probably ugly at times but I thought we created enough to win the game.

“I wasn’t best pleased with their equalising goal, I thought it was offside but I could be wrong.

“But then for Dan Barlaser to score the goal like he did with a fitting free-kick, I am really pleased for him.

“He has been excellent the last few weeks. For us to start the new year with a win is joyful.”

Warne added: “In the second half we looked more solid. I just felt that we needed to throw something different at them.”

Rotherham United: Iversen, Thompson, Ihiekwe, Wood, Olosunde, Ogbene, Crooks, Barlaser, Wiles (Hastie 69), Smith (Morris 81), Ladapo (Vassell 63). Unused substitutes: Price, Lindsay, Clarke, Lamy.

Blackpool: Howard, Turton (Feeney 86), Heneghan, Edwards, Husband, Spearing, Virtue-Thick, Delfouneso, Thompson (Nuttal 45), Kaikai (Tilt 45) Gnanduillet. Unused substitutes: Nottingham, Guy, Sims, MacDonald.

Referee: James Adcock (Nottinghamshire