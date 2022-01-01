Rotherham United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1: Michael Smith fires Millers to victory on New Year's Day

Smith moved onto 17 goals for the season in all competitions with his double either side of Eoin Doyle’s equaliser for the visitors.

The Millers’ 21-game unbeaten run had been ended by Accrington on Boxing Day but the promotion-hopefuls returned to form thanks to two clinical headers from their leading marksman.

The game burst into life before the break with Rotherham taking the lead after 40 minutes as Smith rose highest to power the ball in at the far post from Shane Ferguson’s cross.

RESULT: Rotherham United 2-1 Bolton Wanderers. Picture: PA Wire.

Doyle fired Bolton level two minutes later as he turned and fired in clinically past Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham stepped up the pressure after the hour mark and Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon produced a point-blank save from Freddie Ladapo before Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s effort was tipped wide.

Paul Warne’s side netted the winner 16 minutes from time as Chiedozie Ogbene found the perfect ball for Smith to bury into the bottom corner with a bullet header.