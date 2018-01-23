Rotherham United 2 Bradford City 0: Millers’ well-deserved win adds to Bantams’ woes

WITH 16 Yorkshire clubs having competed in the League One play-offs over the past dozen years, chances are at least one of these two will still be in the mix to clinch promotion once the regular season ends in May.

On last night’s evidence, Rotherham United look as good a bet to qualify as a Bradford City side that has spent just 24 days over the past 18 months outside the top six.

Goals from Michael Smith and Joe Newell extended the Millers’ unbeaten run to nine games.

More importantly, the victory lifted manager Paul Warne’s men back into the play-off places after a two-month absence and to within a point of the fast-fading Bantams.

The three points were richly deserved, too, with the towering Smith a focal point around which the likes of Anthony Forde, David Ball and Will Vaulks were able to cause untold problems for a visiting side that are yet to find the net in four visits to the New York Stadium.

As for Bradford, the final week of the transfer window is likely to decide just how the rest of this season pans out.

Manager Stuart McCall has done a fine job in keeping City on course for a third consecutive tilt at the play-offs despite losing a host of experienced players last summer.

But reinforcements are badly needed, as the 1,586 visiting fans made clear last night by chanting ‘spend some money’ and ‘sign some players’ as their side slipped to a fourth straight loss.

A bid remains on the table for Blackpool full-back Kelvin Mellor, while a striker is also a priority after missing out on Kieffer Moore when the Ipswich Town striker opted to join Barnsley this month.

Next week’s deadline is looming large, as was clear by McCall being forced to press loanee midfielder Callum Guy into action at right-back amid continuing speculation that Tony McMahon, out with a thigh injury, could be on his way to Scunthorpe United.

City also finished with just ten men, Tyrell Robinson having been forced off through injury after all three substitutes had been used.

Defeat fully justified those from the West Riding fearing the worst as they made the short trip down the M1 ahead of the 72nd league meeting of these two old foes.

The reason for the angst was not just their team’s recent struggles, but also the last five away games against the Millers having seen Bradford fail to score.

Two of those had come at the unlamented Don Valley Stadium during Rotherham’s exile, but that did little to ease the sense of foreboding felt about the trip to the New York Stadium.

Sure enough, those fears were realised midway the first half when Warne’s men struck the game’s first blow.

Smith, making his first start since joining on loan from Bury, broke the deadlock with a bullet header from a flighted David Ball free-kick.

The 6ft 4ins striker had been presented with a similar chance in the opening exchanges, this time via a lovely floated cross by Josh Emmanuel, only to head tamely at Rouven Sattelmaier.

City, therefore, should really have been on their guard when Ball lined up his free-kick wide on the left – a point McCall made forcibly to his defence moments after watching Smith nod the hosts in front.

Rotherham’s second goal 12 minutes into the second half did little to improve his mood, as the Bantams’ defence were again unable to cope with Smith.

After Guy had been left to cope with Joe Mattock and Richie Towell, the latter curled a right-footed cross for Smith to power towards goal.

Sattelmaier did well to keep the effort out, but Bradford’s reprieve lasted just as long as it took Newell to swoop and fire in the rebound.

It proved a decisive moment in the derby, as the visitors had started the second half in a positive fashion with Paul Taylor, returning to the club where he had a loan spell in 2014, twice testing Marek Rodak inside the opening three minutes.

For the Bantams, it was a step up in gear after a first half in which decent approach play had not been matched by execution as Taylor and Timothee Dieng wasted decent openings.

Once they were two goals behind, McCall turned to Alex Gilliead and Dominic Poleon, but to little avail as the Millers cruised to a victory that suggests there will be at least one Yorkshire club competing in the League One play-offs come May.

Rotherham United: Rodak; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Wood, Mattock; Forde, Towell, Vaulks, Newell (Taylor 83); Ball (Yates 66), Smith (Clarke-Harris 79). Unused substitutes: Price, Ihiekwe, Williams, Cummings.

Bradford City: Sattelmaier; Guy, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Robinson; Dieng, Vincelot (Gilliead 62), Law, Reeves (McCartan 46); Taylor (Poleon 71), Wyke. Unused substitutes: Thompson, Raedar, Devine, Chicksen.

Referee: Darren Drysdale (LIncolnshire).