Rotherham United 2 Sheffield United 2 - Late Proctor strike forces Blades to share points with Millers

JAMIE PROCTOR prevented Sheffield United returning to the top of the Championship with a dramatic stoppage time equaliser.

The Millers substitute struck with a deadly finish from the edge of the penalty area to send the home fans in the 11,607 crowd into raptures.

Proctor’s late leveller, set up by Michael Smith, ensured the hosts claimed deserved reward from a pulsating derby against a Blades side whose goalkeeper Dean Henderson had been in top form.

The on-loan goalkeeper produced a string of fine saves, his best coming late on when he finger tipped a Semi Ajayi header over the crossbar.

Chris Basham put the visitors ahead for a second time moments later and it looked like Henderson had exacted revenge for last May’s play-off final loss to Rotherham when sporting the colours of Shrewsbury Town.

Proctor, however, had other ideas to ensure the spoils were shared at the end of a derby clash that had seen the Blades go ahead inside eight minutes.

A crisp finish from Mark Duffy had left Marek Rodak with no chance in the home goal as Ajayi was punished for a poor clearance that went straight to the visitors.

Rotherham levelled midway through the second half via a Jon Taylor that took a deflection to wrong-foot Henderson.

At that stage, the Millers looked most likely to go on and win but Henderson’s save from Ajayi paved the way for Basham to restore the visitors’ lead from a Billy Sharp cross.

That seemed to be that only for Proctor to come off the bench and ensure honours deservedly ended even in the lunchtime kick-off.