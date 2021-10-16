Rotherham United 4 Portsmouth 1: Michael Smith scores twice as Millers power to impressive win

A blistering second-half spell took the game away from Pompey who had levelled earlier in the half.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu came to their rescue early on as he denied Rarmani Edmonds-Green from close range after he looked certain to score.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He could do little about Rotherham’s 29th-minute opener as Wes Harding’s cross to the far post was headed in by former Pompey man Smith.

MICHAEL SMITH: Scored twice in Rotherham United's win over Portsmouth. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Portsmouth drew level after 49 minutes with Marcus Harness finding space on the edge of the box and finishing clinically into the bottom corner.

But the goal provoked a stunning response from Rotherham with three goals in seven minutes.

Smith netted his second with 55 minutes gone. He back-heeled home at the second attempt after Bazuna fumbled a shot from Ollie Rathbone.

Rotherham scored again after 60 minutes with skipper Richard Wood rising highest to power in Dan Barlaser’s free-kick.