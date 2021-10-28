Teams are already dreaming of promotion and play-offs while other are doing their utmost to avoid relegation dog fights further down the line.

But how will they fare over the rest of the campaign, according to Football Manager 2022?

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike. ‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised. The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.

We’ve simulated a year into the future to see how the League 1 season will pan out, and to see where Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers are expected to finish.

1. Portsmouth - 88 points Wins: 25. Draws: 13. Losses: 8. Top goalscorer: John Marquis (17 goals). Highest rated player: Joe Morrell (average match rating: 7.09)

2. Ipswich Town - 82 points Wins: 24. Draws: 10. Losses: 12. Top goalscorer: Macauley Boone (11 goals). Highest rated player: Vaclav Hladky (average match rating: 7.23)

3. Rotherham United - 81 points Wins: 23. Draws: 12. Losses: 11. Top goalscorer: Michael Smith (19 goals). Highest rated player: Michael Ihiekwe (average match rating: 7.13). Play-off result: Beat MK Dons on penalties in play-off final to win promotion.

4. Milton Keynes Dons - 80 points Wins: 21. Draws: 17. Losses: 8. Top goalscorers: Scott Twine & Troy Parrott (11 goals). Highest rated player: Andrew Fisher (average match rating: 7.13). Play-off result: Lost on penalties to Rotherham in the play-off final.