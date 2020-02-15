Rotherham United are denied by party-pooping Wimbledon in a controversial finale

WHEN LIFE is practically perfect, the last thing you need are Wimbledon.

The Londoners showed a predilection for pooping many a party during their Crazy Gang era and rocked into town again to stun table-topping Rotherham United with a forceful late blow that was as telling as Storm Dennis in a 2-2 draw.

Rotherham's attacking artillery looks like providing the full-time narrative after goals from Matt Crooks and substitute Freddie Ladapo looked like ensuring a ninth victory in ten games for the league leaders.

But a controversial late penalty from substitute Kwesi Appiah in the third minute of stoppage time will have resonated not just in Rotherham, but also in places such as Sunderland, Coventry, Peterborough and Portsmouth.

The fact that three Millers players in Ladapo, Crooks and Michael Smith are already into double figures on the goalscoring count by mid-February looks like being a sign to many that the Millers will last the course in the promotion stakes.

An ability to find a way on difficult afternoons, which this was for a variety of reasons - and not solely down to Storm Dennis which was ravaging the country is another, but just when the Millers looked like ticking off another win, Wimbledon spoiled the party.

The fact that Wimbledon, with the second-worst away record in League One, landed the first blow and took the lead may have constituted a surprise, but the manner of it was the bigger stunner.

On a wind-ravaged afternoon, the prospect of a thing of beauty coming to the fore on a wretched February day when the only thing that mattered was getting the job done and pocketing the points before heading for the sanctuary of home was remote.

That it came from the Dons was even more of a jolt.

It arrived on the half-hour with the Londoners' sole opportunity of a half largely dictated by the hosts, who applied the pressure, dominated much of the possession and had several presentable chances.

The ball found its way around 25 yards out to Max Sanders, who picked an opportune moment to notch his first goal in his professional career, with a wonderful curling strike which sailed into the net off the post - to the delight of the small enclave of Dons followers.

Other than that, the action was almost exclusively at the other end, but try and they might, the table-toppers could not breach Joe Day's goal.

Outstanding in the midweek draw with Ipswich, the Dons loanee was again a strong last line of defence, although the fact that he kept a clean sheet at the interval also owed plenty to the wastefulness of those in red.

Day got the ball rolling by blocking Chiedozie Ogbene's angled low shot with his legs before gathering Matt Crooks's follow-up.

The Dons custodian then made a point-blank save to keep out Michael Smith's header from a fine free-kick from Dan Barlaser, whose deliveries posed problems for the visitors continually - with a frenzied goalmouth scramble following before referee Michael Salisbury awarded a free-kick to the Dons.

Smith then showed further charity after springing the offside trap with his unconvincing point-blank effort blocked by Day before Kyle Vassell just failed to get on the end of Smith's low cross.

Sanders then produced his stunner, while the Millers continued to falter in front of goal, with Crooks blasting a follow-up over after Day blocked Adam Thompson's header.

The last action of the half saw Sanders, having an eventful day, clear an inswinging corner from Barlaser off the line.

It was a half of frustration for the Millers, who needed to persevere and sharpen up at the business end.

The early signs on the resumption were not encouraging, with the game starting to become flat in awful conditions, with the hosts' sole moment of danger seeing Vassell head over.

It looked ripe for change with Ladapo warming up along the touchline, but Warne held his nerve and resisted the urge.

A rare moment of quality then saw Ogbene deliver an inviting cross which looked destined for Adelakun but fine defending from Shane McLoughlin saved the day.

Just when they needed something, the Millers got their act together in timely fashion.

A long ball out of defence found Vassell, who teed up Crooks, who emphatically rammed the ball home past Day.

Suddenly, the Millers had their mojo back, with Vassell denied a certain goal after a magnificent last-ditch challenge from Jack Rudoni.

At the other end, Daniel Iversen was a virtual spectator, but when he was called into action, ne stayed on-message.

The ball broke kindly for Joe Piggot, with the Dons' striker thwarted by an alert near-post save from Iversen.

The stronger likelihood of a third goal was at the opposite end, with Michael Ikiekwe heading straight at Day and the Millers strived to seal their comeback.

Day was then called into action to parry Richard Wood's header as the home pressure persisted.

It finally told when Ladapo paid back another instalment on the fee which took him to Rotherham in the summer with a predatory finish - his 14th of the season - to the immense relief of the Millers faithful, firing home high past Day after latching onto Wood's flick on.

Mads-Bech Sorensen went close to a leveller for the Dons, but just when their fire looked to be out, referee Michael Salisbury pointed to the spot after Piggot went down in the box under pressure from Wood and Appiah's emphatic penalty levelled it up.



Rotherham United: Iversen; Thompson, Ikiekwe, Wood, Wiles; Ogbene (Lindsay 90), Crooks, Barlaser, Adelakun (Koroma 71); Smith, Vassell (Ladapo 71). Substitutes unused: Bilboe, Mattock, MacDonald, Olosunde.

AFC Wimbledon: Day; O'Neill, Thomas, Sorensen, Osew; McLoughlin (Appiah 83), Wagstaff (Pinnock 73), Sanders, Reilly, Rudoni; Pigott. Substitutes unused: Trott, McDonald, Hartigan, Roscrow, Pinnock, Guinness-Walker.

Referee: M Salisbury (Lancashire).

Attendance: 8,626 (248 AFC Wimbledon supporters).