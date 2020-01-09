Rotherham United beat off interest from Sunderland and Burton Albion to sign Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun

ROTHERHAM UNITED have beaten off stiff League One competition to sign Bristol City wingman Hakeeb Adelakun on a six-month loan.

The former Scunthorpe United player, who can also operate in an attacking midfield role, has struggled for game-time at Ashton Gate, with Millers chief Paul Warne have won the race to sign the 23-year-old amid fierce competition.

Meanwhile, Warne has revealed it is a case of third time lucky after previously failing to bring in Adekalun during his time at the Iron, who he left in the summer of 2018 to join Bristol City.

On Adelakun, yet to feature for the Robins this term after only making five appearances last season, Warne said: "I tried to sign him a couple of times before and haven't been able to.

"Bristol City have kindly helped us make it happen. I do like signing players who can play more than one position for obvious reasons.

"We have a really small squad, so loads of lads flip around the pitch.

"I feel we have been lacking a little bit of creativity possibly and he is athletic, he can play on either wing or as a 10 and he is keen to get his career going again, so I think he suits our dressing room and pitch."

On whether the move could become permanent in the close season, the Millers chief added: "They paid good money for him, so he has got another year and an option. But he is one of those sort of players where if we were fortunate to go up and he did play a part in it, then my opinion is that he can play for us in the league above.

"So if Bristol City wanted to part company, he would be someone I would be interested to keep.

"All the players we are trying to get are hopefully (ones) if we did go up, we would be able to play in the league above."