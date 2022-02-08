Rotherham United boss Paul Warne applauds Joshua Kayode for his ‘big boy’ contribution in victory over AFC Wimbledon

The victory puts Rotherham nine points clear at the top of the table after their South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday defeated second-placed Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Hillsborough.

Will Grigg thought he had put United ahead in the first half but his header was ruled offside.

The winning goal came in the second half when the Millers' Irish contingent combined as Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross was met by Kayode, who slotted the ball in the bottom right corner.

Warne singled out the matchwinner for praise afterwards, as his goal kept Rotherham on course for an immediate return to the second tier.

“I’m over the moon for him [Kayode] – he’s got his first big boy goal. There’s no better feeling as a striker, to get the winner in a 1-0 win," said Warne.

“It’s very difficult to get in this team, it takes a lot of hard work, but he’s come on and got his goal.

“He’s a goal threat, and although we spend a lot of time shouting at him he is improving. He’s a very popular figure in the dressing room and we’re happy for him."

HIGH PRAISE: For Joshua Kayode, right, from Rotherham manager Paul Warne. Picture: PA Wire.

Warne felt his side deserved the win, continuing: “We were trying to win the game from the outset, draws are no good to us and we’re trying to grab every game by the throat. I thought we created enough chances to win and deserved it.