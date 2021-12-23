Paul Warne.

From November onwards last season, all Championship, League One and League Two sides were able to bring on five substitutes as opposed to three and name nine players on the bench on a match-day - in order to cope with a tightened schedule of games in 2020-21 due to Covid.

With a number of postponements starting to stack up again in the EFL dye to the Omicron variant and another potential squeezing of the league calendar - ahead of a January and February schedule which has the capacity to be hit by further weather-induced postponements - Warne believes that allowing two extra substitutes on the field of play in games would assist all clubs.

Warne, whose side were badly affected by Covid and weather-related postponements last season, said: "I am not a fan of the two-week (winter) break because for us, if we don't get it (a number of Covid cases) and then come back after and get it, then we were completely snookered and have an absolute fixture pile-up.

"The only thing I'd like to see re-introduced is the nine substitutes (rule) with five available to use. Because with this amount of games and with people having illnesses coming back from Covid, enabling you to make more changes during games is a better way for us to get our players healthier."

As it stands, the Millers will be heading to Accrington on Boxing Day, with the League One leaders boasting a 21-match unbeaten record in all competitions.

Providing an injury and fitness update, Warne commented: "We're ace. We have got no injuries and Covid and no nothing, really. We are in a really good place.

"I presume if there is a problem (at Accrington), then the medical teams will chat. But I have not been told anything and as I am aware, the game is 100 per cent going on.