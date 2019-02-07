Rotherham United boss Warne fears Vassell may undergo surgery

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne admits he is fearful that Kyle Vassell may have to undergo surgery with the striker suffering with an ongoing groin issue.

Vassell is expected to miss Saturday's vital Championship home game with Wigan Athletic with the troublesome complaint - to further diminish Warne's striking options.

On Vassell, who will be assessed in training tomorrow, Warne said: "I am a little bit worried about Kyle in terms of which way it will go.

"I do not think he will be available for this weekend.

"He played well when he came on as substitute against Leeds a couple of weeks ago and at Millwal, I did not think he was moving as well.

"He then played for the reserves in the week and did not look comfortable and was sore. I appreciate he is going through a bit of a pain barrier, but I do not know if he has got to a stage where the pain is unmanageable.

"We may need to step back and look at a different course of action, which may mean him being out for five, six to seven weeks, which will be a big blow. But that is how football is.

"He wants to help the team out and the club and does not want to unnecessarily go under the knife. But when I watch him run, he looks in pain."

The game also comes too soon for Ryan Williams (hamstring), despite the Australian having returned to full training, but Ben Wiles is available.

Darren Potter and Sean Raggett are also training, Warne confirmed.