Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart hails 'enormous contribution' of honorary life president John Breckin

ROTHERHAM UNITED chairman Tony Stewart has hailed Millers stalwart John Breckin for his 'enormous contribution' to his hometown club over a number of decades after naming him as an honorary life president.

Breckin, 66, joined the Millers on schoolboy forms and enjoyed a long and successful playing career with the club as a left-back and made over 400 appearances between 1971-83.

His second career in football saw him work as a youth coach before becoming 'number two' to Phil Henson and Ronnie Moore at the Millers' former Millmoor home where he sampled several promotions.

He was a leading part of one of the Millers' most glorious spells in their history as assistant to Moore in the late Nineties and early Noughties.

After leaving the Millers, Breckin would follow Moore in assistant roles at Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers, before finding his way back home to Rotherham again to become number two to Mark Robins.

After briefly accompanying Robins to Barnsley, 'Breck' returned to his spiritual home of Rotherham and has served as a match-day host at the club since their move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2012.

Latterly, Breckin has also worked as a club consultant under the management of current boss Paul Warne.

Millers chairman Stewart said: "I speak on behalf of everyone at Rotherham United when I say that I am delighted that we have been able to recognise John’s enormous contribution to our football club with the title of Honorary Life President.

"Few people in football will have had an influence as great his across the board at one club like he has over his many years associated with the Millers, which also includes time as a player, captain, coach, assistant manager and caretaker manager, as well as roles off the pitch entertaining our corporate guests on a matchday and as club consultant.

"In addition to all of that, he has been a shining example within our community, getting involved with a number of charity projects, none more so than his ongoing work with the Rotherham Hospice.

“John still contributes hugely to this football club, providing Paul Warne with an experienced sounding board when required, alongside offering a warm and informed welcome to new players, helping them to find accommodation among other key responsibilities when fresh faces walk through the door.

“The name John Breckin and Rotherham United are inextricably linked and we are incredibly proud to be ensuring that his name remains associated with the club for many years to come.

"It was unanimously decided by the board that his terrific service should be recognised and we believe this to a fitting way to ensure that happens."