Rotherham United: Chance of creating new unbeaten record is fuel for Paul Warne and Millers

And tonight’s potentially history-making Papa John’s Trophy home tie with Port Vale (7pm) most definitely does.

After equalling a club-record run of undefeated games in all competitions on Saturday, setting a record in its own right will afford even more kudos.

Arguably blessed with the best squad options over his five years with the Millers, Warne will also offer a chance to shine for a number of squad players.

Rotherham United's Mickel Miller and manager Paul Warne chat after the final whistle of their clash with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Leila Coker/PA

With the Millers in FA Cup action at home to Stockport County on Friday, Warne will also be strategic in his selection.

But he definitely wants to get through this evening and also picked strong line-ups during the club’s express qualification for the Trophy’s last 32, which saw Rotherham plunder an outstanding tally of 15 goals in the group stages.

Warne, whose side now face four successive home matches in all competitions, said: “I am fully respectful of the competition and can see the worth of it.

“It is not popular with everybody, but for us, when we’ve a really healthy squad, another competitive game is good.

THREADBARE: Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I need to see (Tolaji) Bola, Haks (Hakeem Odofin) and players who have just joined and are here for the long-term in competitive games to get better.

“I can mix in the lads who need game time. I always set up to try and win, although this will be trying to win with a different team.

“We have got the FA Cup game on Friday as well, so ideally we will come through victorious, but probably unscathed, more importantly. If you get through a game with no injuries, that is a tick straightaway and the longer that can last, the better.”

Harrogate Town are also due to be in Trophy action tonight at Tranmere, with Rovers forced to postpone last weekend’s League Two game with Stevenage at Prenton Park on safety grounds after Storm Arwen damaged a small section of the main stand roof.

Repairs are being made ahead of tonight’s scheduled game (7.45pm).

Harrogate chief Simon Weaver, whose side produced an excellent weekend performance to draw at Swindon, said: “We will be threadbare, but we are buoyant and up for the game and hopefully, it will be on.”