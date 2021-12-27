Rotherham United chief Paul Warne rues missed opportunity at Accrington Stanley but happy with overall season

A goal 15 minutes from time from Sean McConville ended Rotherham’s club record run of 21 matches unbeaten in all competitions in the process, with the result serving as a morale-booster for several of the Millers’ promotion rivals, including Sunderland who are due to visit Doncaster Rovers today.

Warne, whose side lost for the first time since September 11, said: “The result will please a lot of people who are not at our football club, I understand that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I said to the lads before the game that it had the sort of atmosphere of a play-off, ‘carnival’ or promotion game and I said to the lads that they have not achieved anything.

TOUGH GOING: Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin (left) collides with Rotherham United's Richard Wood. Picture: Nigel French/PA

“They have had a great run, but they need to get better and we are going to have some really tough games that we need to take our chances in and this does feel like a wasted opportunity.

“It did not feel like we had the rub of the green we have had in recent weeks. But when we have been winning games, I have never said we have been amazing in them and our little bit of lady luck probably ran out (at Accrington).”

Despite the disappointment, Warne was also keen to look at the bigger picture following an excellent first half of the season, which has seen United take 47 points from 23 games and average just over two points per match.

His side’s loss at Accrington was their first on their travels since August 14 and Rotherham have yet to concede a first-half goal away from home in the league so far this season.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne, pictured at Accrington. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Warne added: “I am really pleased (at the season so far) and we have had some really good performances and we have a really good group who are disappointed we did not come away with any points (at Accrington).