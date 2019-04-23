Rotherham United coach Paul Warne vows his Millers will fight on until the bitter end

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne said his team will not give up despite facing a battle to survive relegation from the Sky Bet Championship after a 3-1 home defeat to Birmingham.

The Blues secured their own status and reached the 50-point mark thanks to goals from Jacques Maghoma, Jota and substitute Kerim Mrabti.

But the Millers are three points adrift of Millwall, who have a game in hand as well as a superior goal difference, and face a trip to West Brom and play at home to Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

Warne said: “We won’t give up. This group, I have tried to sign characters and leaders.”

Warne had gone into the game knowing his side needed to win and a sharp finish from Matt Crooks midway through the first half saw them on top.

Warne said: “It was a must-win game. We didn’t win it so it’s disappointing. We might get a win and a draw and Millwall don’t pick up anything. At half-time today life was looking half full and now it looks half empty.

“They are two games that we need to get something from. I won’t approach them any differently. I am very hopeful if we can pick something up on our travels at West Brom it could come down to the last game.”