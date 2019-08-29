Rotherham United complete signing of Brentford winger Chiedozie Ogbene

Have your say

ROTHERHAM UNITED have completed the signing of Brentford winger Chiedozie Ogbene for an undisclosed fee.

The Millers have been in the market for the 22-year-old for several months, with Ogbene's arrival following on from this week's earlier addition of former Bury defender Adam Thompson.

Ogbene has signed a three-year deal with the League One club, who entertain Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

The winger is well known to Millers head of recruitment Rob Scott, who helped bring him to Brentford from Irish outfit Limerick in 2018.

Ogbene made six appearances for the Bees last term and also spent a 13-game loan spell at Exeter City.