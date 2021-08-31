The former Blackpool centre-back, 30, had two stints on loan at the Latics in 2020-21 - having failed to establish himself during his time at Rotherham.
He made 36 appearances for the Lancashire club last term.
Tilt joined the Millers for an undisclosed fee in January 2020, but made just one senior appearance for the club in the 2019-20 season - curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while a glute problem ensured that he had to bide his time for his debut.
A hamstring injury hindered Tilt's progress in pre-season and he has now completed another temporary move to Wigan, where he will remain for the rest of the campaign.