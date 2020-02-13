Rotherham United defender suffers injury setback says Paul Warne

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has confirmed that defender Clark Robertson has suffered an injury setback and is 'back to square one a little bit' in his comeback plans.

The former Blackpool defender is suffering from a foot injury and remains in severe pain and will seek another medical opinion.

Warne, whose League One leaders welcome AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, said: "He (Robertson) has had a little bit of a setback.

"He went running on the treadmill the other day and was running at 20 per cent and was in severe pain, which should not happen really.

" So he is now going to see someone else about it and will keep the boot on in the mean time and hopefully we will get him back soon.

"Our initial diagnosis was that he stays ten days in the boot and starts again. But he was in too much pain and it feels like we are back to square one a little bit.

" We will have to investigate it further, which is disappointing for him, especially. It is disappointing for all of us."

Deadline day signing Curtis Tilt with train with the Millers for the first time today (Thursday) after overcoming a glute problem.

Warne added: "It is his first day training with the squad and hopefully, we will see how he gets through it.

" Like I said to the fitness team, we need to get him right because when he is called upon, I need him to be fit.

"We have used this opportunity of not many games in quick succession to try and get him in a better place.

"So hopefully, he will train in the next couple of days and with another week's training under his belt, hopefully we can involve him."

Meanwhile, Warne has confirmed that highly -rated young striker Jacob Gratton, who recently joined Scarborough Athletic on loan, will be out for eight or nine months with a cruciate injury.

Josh Kayode, who joined League Two side Carlisle United on loan last month for the rest of the season, is currently back at the Millers receiving treatment for a hamstring injury.

He should be out for no more than three weeks.

The Millers