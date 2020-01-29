Rotherham United forward Jerry Yates returns to Swindon Town for a second loan spell

ROTHERHAM UNITED have allowed striker Jerry Yates to return to League Two promotion chasers Swindon Town for a second loan spell.

Earlier this month, the Millers took advantage of a recall clause in Yates's season-long deal with the Robins to bring him back to South Yorkshire - to run the rule over him after he netted 13 times in an excellent first half of the season at the County Ground.

Yates came on for the Millers in the weekend loss at Peterborough and English Football League rules dictate that he cannot play for another club - with Swindon being the only other side who he could have played for in 2019-20.

The Doncaster-born player - down the pecking order at Rotherham behind the likes of Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo and Kyle Vassell - was not involved in Rotherham's midweek victory over Ipswich.



Yates's deal with Rotherham expires in the summer, although the club have an option to extend it by 12 months.

Yates will remain in Wiltshire for the rest of the season.

Earlier this week, Rotherham allowed winger Jake Hastie to return to Glasgow Rangers after cutting short his loan stint.