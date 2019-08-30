Rotherham United forward joins Scunthorpe United on a season-long loan

ROTHERHAM UNITED striker Jamie Proctor has joined League Two strugglers Scunthorpe Unted on a season-long loan.

The Preston-born forward is down the pecking order behind the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith and Carlton Morris at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and has been allowed to move on to boost his chances of game time.

Proctor has featured five times this season with his only start coming in the EFL Trophy home defeat to Manchester United, with his other four outings being from the bench.

The 27-year-old, contracted with the Millers until 2021, has endured an injury-hit past few seasons at the club, but is now fully fit.

Proctor returned from a serious ACL injury at the start of last season and made 18 appearances in the first half of 2018-19 before undergoing hip surgery following a further injury blow.

Proctor is the second striker at a Yorkshire club to join Scunthorpe on loan recently, with young Barnsley forward George Miller having linked up with the Iron on another season-long loan.