Rotherham United: Hard work welcomed by Millers’ players as promotion quest intensifies

Rotherham United's Oliver Rathbone clears the ball down the line from Joseph Olowu in Tuesday night's win over Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In all honesty, Tuesday’s win at bottom-of-the-table Doncaster Rovers was wrapped up when they went 2-0 up inside 16 minutes but they kept pushing forward, bursting the dam with Chiedozie Ogbene’s 72nd-minute goal which set up a 5-0 success.

In a league where they have been incredibly consistent, but will lose the top spot if Wigan Athletic claim four points from their two games in hand, the Millers have had to be so relentless.

“It’s vital to how we play but it’s really hard to do,” said Rathbone. “The fitness department deserves a lot of credit because the work we do is really hard, there’s no head tennis days, there’s lots of running, lots of intensity demanded by the staff every day.”

Dan Barlaser celebrates scoring the Millers fourth from the peanlty spot against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night Picture: Bruce Rollinson

More used to being at the other end of the division with previous club Rochdale, Rathbone is loving it, and sharing the joy of a 5-0 derby win with 3,255 away fans.

“Since my first day I’ve really enjoyed working with this group of players and staff, I’m just enjoying my football,” he said.

“I’ve never played in the Championship, it would mean a lot.

“They are incredible, fans, they spend their hard-earned money and come out in the freezing cold so it’s our responsibility to make sure they go away happy.”

Manager Paul Warne said it was important to try and savour victories at full-time but impossible before.

“We enjoy it at the final whistle but not during the game,” he said.

“It just feels you’re ever nearer (promotion) but we’ve another set of problems this week, like I got told our Papa Johns Trophy game is on a Wednesday and we’re at Wycombe on the Saturday.