Rotherham United have plenty more to come, says Paul Warne

PAUL Warne sent a warning shot to the rest of the division after Rotherham’s opening day win at Wimbledon.

The Millers’ manager stressed his side have more to come after Clark Robertson’s late winner secured victory at Kingsmeadow.

Record signing Freddie Lapado gave the visitors the lead, before Joe Pigott’s equaliser.

Warne said: “I’m happy with the win but there’s certainly more to come from us.

“I thought we were unplayable at times.

“We should have gone into the interval with a comfortable lead.

“Wimbledon then gave us all sorts of problems at the start of the second half and it was disappointing to concede from a set piece.”

Relegated Rotherham had a host of chances before the break.

Robertson missed the target with an early chance, before Ladapo was denied from six yards by Nik Tzanev.

Matt Crooks struck straight at the goalkeeper after Michael Smith headed over.

Lapado opened his account at the first attempt, bundling home Joe Mattock’s corner from Smith’s flick on.

The Dons were level just after the restart when Pigott headed home the equaliser.

Warne’s charges huffed and puffed without troubling the hosts.

Ben Wiles saw his effort tipped round the post after being found by Carlton Morris but, with just six minutes left, Robertson struck the winner.

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Thomas (Appiah, 86), Kalambayi, McDonald, O’Neill, Hartigan (McLoughlin, 80), Nightingale, Reilly, Guinness-Walker, Folivi (Connolly, 83), Pigott. Unused substitutes: McDonnell, Pudoni, Wagstaff, Pinnock.

Rotherham United: Iversen, Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock, Barlaser (Wiles, 69), MacDonald, Crooks, Vassell (Morris, 75), Smile, Lapado (Proctor, 84). Unused substitutes: Price, Wood, Southern-Cooper, Lindsay.

Referee: B Huxtable (Devon).