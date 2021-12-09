.

Hull City and Sheffield United are looking strong behind them - here’s the latest Yorkshire ‘standings’, have a scroll down and see if you agree with our positioning.

1 Rotherham United WWDDWW (=) In the form of the lives, with the Millers being 19 matches unbeaten in all competitions; top of League One’s six-match form guide and top of the table.

Paul Warne’s side hammered Steve Evans’s Gillingham 5-1 in midweek. They have scored 27 goals in 11 home league fixtures this term. Awesome.

TOP OF THE PILE: Rotherham United boss Paul Warne. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

2: Hull City LWWWWD (=) On their best run of form at second-tier level since the winter of 2018-19, with Grant McCann having received a nomination for the Championship manager of the month award.

Ranked at the top of the Championship’s latest six-match form guide. An outstanding comeback following some autumnal difficulties.

3: Sheffield United DLDWWW (+3) On their best winning streak for almost three years, heading into Monday’s game with QPR.

Ranked sixth in the Championship’s six-match form guide and starting to look towards the play-offs, United will receive a barometer of their recent progress in forthcoming games with the R’s and Fulham.

ON A ROLL: Hull City coach, Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

4: Sheffield Wednesday LWWDLD (-1) A few too many draws this season - ten in total in League One - but an 11-match unbeaten league sequence is not to be sniffed at - as a good point at Portsmouth isn’t either. Wednesday are ranked fifth in the division’s latest six-match form guide.

5: Leeds United WDLDWD (-1) About to embark on a teak-tough run of fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. Produced a late comeback for the second home game in a row last Sunday, to chisel out a point against Brentford, with United’s form being the seventh best in the top-flight over their last six games.

With all due respect, the big-hitters now arrive.

6: Harrogate Town WLWDWL (-1) Funny old week with a comprehensive 4-1 home defeat to Forest Green following the elation of a superb weekend Cup win at Portsmouth which saw Town make history by reaching the third round of the FA Cup for the first time.

SMALL STEPS: Barnsley boss, Poya Asbaghi Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Still work to do on the league front, with Harrogate being 15th in League Two’s most recent six-match form guide. Simon Weaver’s side have the fourth best away record in the division. Their home form (14th) is more disappointing.

7: Middlesbrough LDDLWW (+1) Early days, but making a mini-movement under Chris Wilder after back-to-back league wins for Boro for the first time since October.

December has been good in the past few weeks, but it will test this time around with hard games to come against Stoke, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. But the picture seems to be improving.

8: Huddersfield Town DLWLLD (-1) Away form continues to afflict Town, who are seven without a win on their travels, having taken just three points from a possible 12 on the road against the bottom four following last week’s draw at Barnsley. Town, whose home record is the eighth best in the Championship - away form is ranked 19th - will be glad to get back to the John Smith’s Stadium against Coventry on Saturday.

9: Barnsley WLLLDD (=) Small steps is the phrase. The first goal - and positive performance - of the Poya Asbaghi era arrived against Town last weekend, but Barnsley couldn’t half do with a win or two to keep in touch with those above them this month.

The Reds are winless on their travels since April and head to Preston this week in Ryan Lowe’s first game in change. Barnsley’s six-match form is the 22nd best in the Championship, pretty much corresponding to their league position.

10: Bradford City DDLDLD (=) The draw specialists, par excellence, secured their fifth draw in seven league games - or seventh in ten if you prefer - in Wednesday’s stalemate with Colchester to extend their winless sequence to nine matches. Frustrating is the word for City, who have won just five of their opening 20 League Two games.