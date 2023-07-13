Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has confirmed the Millers are “in the reckoning” to sign former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Taylor admitted the club hold an interest in Sharp but that the veteran marksman is “in demand”. The forward became a free agent after being released by Sheffield United, who he had been on the books of since 2015.

The Sun have reported interest in the 37-year-old from Hull City, Derby County and Coventry City. However, Hull boss Liam Rosenior has said the Tigers are not in the running to secure Sharp’s signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millers manager Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser: “We're in the reckoning but there's competition. He's a player in demand. We've done the best we possibly can as a club and we'll see how it develops.

The forward became a free agent after being released by Sheffield United. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

“Until someone signs for you, you're always considering other targets in their position. We need more than one centre-forward anyway. We're constantly assessing the market.”