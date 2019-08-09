Rotherham United manager Paul Warne can see rival clubs move for his best players

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne is expecting a number of his players to be on the radar of rival clubs later on this season.

Two significant big-money departures happened earlier this summer with Will Vaulks and Semi Ajayi leaving, with the Millers managing to avoid any further key exits to EFL sides yesterday.

Relieved not to have to contend with any late offers he may have been, but Warne is conscious of the potential for things to change.

He added: “There are a few who I think will probably get attention this year. (Michael) Ihiekwe would be one, his performances in pre-season were the best.

“There will always be talks of the Ben Wiles’s and (Matt) Crooks’s and if Freddie (Ladapo) and Vass (Kyle Vassell) keep scoring, they will be next.

“Robbo (Clark Robertson) has parts of his game he needs to improve on, I do not doubt that, but as a defender and footballer and as a lad, he wants to improve.

“I can definitely see why a club from a higher level would want to take him.”

Earlier this week, defender Robertson was linked with a move to Portsmouth, but Warne was quick to dismiss any prospect of a sale.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Warne said: “I have not heard anything and I always get an email or a phone call.

“I would be amazed that if Kenny (Jackett) came in for any of my players that he would not just phone me anyway. I do not believe there is any truth in it.

“I do believe that Portsmouth like Robbo, lots of clubs do, but there has not been a bid and if there has it would have to be mesmeric for me to let a centre-half go considering I have got three (current fit central defenders).”