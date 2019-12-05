Rotherham United manager Paul Warne confirms that defender Billy Jones is likely to be out until New Year

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has provided an injury update, with experienced defender Billy Jones set to be sidelined for the rest of 2019 with a hamstring problem.

Jones suffered the issue in the recent defeat at Portsmouth, with Warne having a number of fitness issues regarding his back four with Richard Wood also sidelined for this weekend League One home game with Rochdale and Shaun MacDonald (virus) also missing, while Clark Robertson (groin) and Joe Mattock (back) are doubts.

Trevor Clarke (ankle) is also a fitness concern after hobbling off in Monday's dramatic FA Cup win at Solihull Moors.

"The front line is alright, but the defensive line is a bit of a problem", Warne confirmed.

"Robbo had an injection on Tuesday and hopefully, he will be able to train on Friday after giving him 48 hours rest. But we don't know yet.

"With Joe Mattock, we are hopeful he can join in training, but Woody is not available or Billy (Jones) or Shaun MacDonald. Trevor (Clarke) was also out of training on Thursday as he is sore.

"Woody is about ten days (away), but unfortunately Billy's (injury) is a long one and I think his is about a six-weeker. He has had a week a;roght, but I do not think he will play again this year, which is a blow because I think he has been excellent for us. It is a massive blow.

"Shaun is coming back and has started running again and is probably a couple of weeks away from match fitness, I reckon."

Midfielder Matt Crooks (groin) is another absentee, with his injury ills augmented by a problem with his wisdom teeth.

Warne added: "The injection he needs is a bit complicated. It goes to the bone where there is a problem and he also has a problem in his jaw with his wisdom tooth and he must have those out first.

"It is dental work first and then an injection and he is out for two weeks and then he is doing all this other power and strengthening work to alleviate the pain.

"Tuesday was about the first day he has trained and been pain-free in about six weeks. Whether that is his body or mind telling him he does not want an injection, I don't know. But hopefully if we can manage it in a different way and if we don't have to see him out, we will do that."