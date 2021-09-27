Rotherham United manager Paul Warne considers formation change amid centre-back shortage

INJURED: Joe Mattock suffered an Achilles problem against Crewe Alexandra

In 2021, Rotherham United have tended to favour a 3-5-2 formation which manager Warne thinks brings the best out of his side.

But without Harding and Mattock, who has been filling in on the left-hand side of a back three, and with Richard Wood struggling to play twice a week, he might not have enough central defenders to play it. Pulling players into the heart of defence could cause problems elsewhere.

Speaking before Monday's training session, Warne said: "As I speak to you now the players aren't in but I don't think Joe will be in any consideration for tomorrow night."

The left-sided defender came off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra complaining of an Achilles problem. Harding was sent off for a second yellow card late in the game, and will therefore be suspended.

Wood has started every Saturday game this season, but his only Tuesday appearance was as a half-time substitute against Morecambe.

"We're stretched, but that's all part and parcel of the squad," said Warne. "We might have to play a different system.

"We all love Joe here, he's been a great performer for us and I think left-sided centre-back in a three is the best position for us.

"It does give you balance a left footer on the left side but if you need a back three the wide ones to be able to step in, to be able to play.

"Joe gives us left-sided balance so it's disappointing to lose Joe but people might just have to kick with their other foot.

"We'll come up with a solution to take on WImbledon the best we can."

Wing-back Mickel Miller is unlikely to feature either.