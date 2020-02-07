Rotherham United manager Paul Warne gives an update on the future of Julien Lamy

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne insists that wingman Julien Lamy could still have a future at the club - after being allowed to go out on loan for the rest of the season to AFC Wimbledon.

The Parisien, who only turned 20 in November, signed a one-year deal last summer.

In his time at the club, Lamy has made only two starts, in the EFL Trophy at home to Doncaster Rovers and at Lincoln City - while being on the bench for a number of League One matches.

The arrival of Hakeeb Adelakun and Josh Koroma has further pushed him down the pecking order, prompting to decision to allow him to join the Dons.

Warne said: "I hope he will get more game-time than I was giving him. Everyone knows I have a lot of time for Julien.

"I signed him and he had a bad injury at the start of the season after breaking his leg and it knocked his confidence no end.

"In the last few weeks, he's really come back and done well in a few reserve games. I just hope he gets some game time and keeps his belief.

"I had him around mine on Christmas Day and I think the world of the kid.

"I have said to him that it is not a good-bye at all. I said we would watch every time he kicked the ball and every clip he does.

"We will speak to him all the time and I just hope he gets some time on the pitch, which I am led to believe he will do. If he keeps progressing in the way he does, I have got the option on him any way. I will welcome him back."

He added: "I do not force the lads to do anything that they do not want to do. Fundamentally I could not even if wanted to. The choice was his, he just wants to play football and most of the lads in the building here do.



"If someone say came in for Jamie Lindsay in the window and I said: 'do you want to go' he'd want to go as he wants to play. That is why I think we are a successful group and team of players as we push each other on.

"I have massive respect for Jules, he is a 20-year-old lad from France wanting to live over here and give it a go and he's thought: 'Right, if I need to go on loan and live in London, that's what I'll do.'

"And that is what he's done. That is why he'll have a good career."