Rotherham United manager Paul Warne relaxed on subject of Barnsley FC rumours and is happy at the Millers

ROTHERHAM UNITED chief Paul Warne has stressed his happiness at managing the Millers - and is paying little attention to some speculation tipping him as a possible contender for the vacant Barnsley post.

Head coach Daniel Stendel parted company with the Oakwell club on Tuesday, with caretaker manager Adam Murray in temporary charge.

Several names including ex-Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert - who still lives in the area and attended Barnsley's recent home game with Derby County - former Reds captain Neil Redfearn and ex-Hull City manager Nigel Adkins have been been mentioned in the early betting.

Adopting a light-hearted approach to the rumours, Warne said: “There has been no contact, there never is.

“I am always in the betting, I think for my boyish good looks, but no contact.

"I love my job here to be fair, I am not one of those who touts myself about, I do not have an agent, I do not have someone throwing my name around.

“I am happy doing my job for as long as they want me and then as soon as they do not want me, every job looks amazing.

"But I mean this sincerely, at this moment in time, I am enjoying it here, so I have no reason to look elsewhere."