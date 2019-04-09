Rotherham United manager Paul Warne reveals confidence in Lamy pursuit + plus Aston Villa team news

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has confirmed that he is confident that French trialist winger Julien Lamy will sign for the club - but is not expecting the move to go through until the summer.

The 19-year-old has impressed in training at the club and in two reserve matches, but it is likely that the deal will not be finalised until the close season due to Fifa regulations.

Warne, whose side welcome Aston Villa tomorrow, said: "I am actively trying to sign him. But he cannot actually sign a contract until the summer. It is just trying to agree something with his agent, which I think we can do.

"He will probably come in and train and we will get him fit before the summer. Hopefully he will come and join the group in the summer.

"I don't think we are 100 per cent there, but I don't think we are far away, to be honest."

Meanwhile, Warne says that Billy Jones is doubtful with a hamstring strain for tomorrow's game - but better news sees Joe Mattock back in the fray after coming off with dizziness in Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest.

"Billy looks doubtful. But Joe (Mattock) is 100 per cent fit and he will definitely start," Warne added.

I have had a bit of illness in the camp in the last week. Zac (Vyner) and Smudge (Michael Smith) were really bad, but they both managed to shake it off for the game at the weekend.